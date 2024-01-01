© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Wes Bound: The Genius of Wes Montgomery

WES BOUND: THE GENIUS OF WES MONTGOMERY is an hour-long documentary tracing the life and career of legendary jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery. Told intimately through his son Robert's own journey of discovery, the program explores Wes' early years in Indiana, his rise to fame with the Lionel Hampton Big Band, his notable solo career, and his tragic death at age 45. The film features numerous rarely-seen performances, as well as interviews with music historians from across the country and guitar luminaries such as Pat Metheny and Slash.

Discover the story of a legendary jazz guitarist and composer from Indiana. Wes Bound: The Genius of Wes Montgomery premiered just in time for the centennial of Montgomery’s birth.

Montgomery was born in Indianapolis on March 6, 1923, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time. This first full-length documentary of Wes Montgomery is told through the eyes of his youngest child, Robert Montgomery.

Wes Bound producer/director Kevin Finch and Robert Montgomery interviewed dozens of musicians, family members, and friends for the documentary, including platinum record-selling artist George Benson, rock and roll guitar icon Slash, 20-time Grammy winner Pat Metheny, Russell Malone, Mimi Fox, Grammy winner Lee Ritenour, Steely Dan co-founder Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Grammy-winning rock guitarist Eric Johnson, second-generation Hampton family musician Pharez Whitted, bassist Larry Ridley (formerly of Indianapolis), Wes’s touring drummer Billy Hart, and others.

In addition to the interviews, the film also features the music of Wes and his famed brothers, bassist Monk Montgomery and pianist and vibraphone player Buddy Montgomery.  