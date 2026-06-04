Buckle up, parents. Indiana teens will soon be able to earn their driver's licenses sooner

Indiana teens will soon be able to earn their driver’s licenses at 16, instead of waiting an additional 90 days after their 16th birthday, as current law requires.

The change in the law was approved by the state legislature earlier this year as part of larger transportation legislation that also cracked down on illegal immigrants obtaining commercial driver licenses, or CDLs.

The change for teens’ driver’s licenses will take effect on July 1.

In order for 16-year-olds to earn their licenses, they will still need to meet the following requirements:

Pass the driving written test

Hold an Indiana Learner’s Permit for 180 days

Present a signed log of supervised driving hours

Successfully complete a driver’s education program

Pass a vision test

Pass a driving test

Parents or legal guardians must also be willing to assume any financial liability for the teen driver.

Gov. Mike Braun said in a press release that earning a driver’s license is an important right of passage.

“This commonsense change gives families more flexibility while maintaining the strong safety standards and training requirements that help keep Indiana roads safe,” Braun said.

Teens must be 15 years old before they can enroll in a driver’s education program and be able to get a learner’s permit.

The majority of states have laws that allow licenses to be obtained at 16, and some states even go as low as 15 years old.