Your Monthly Membership Guide is going Digital!

This means that there will no longer be a printed, physical copy sent to your home (starting July of 2025)

Your support keeps this public service alive. With the recent cuts to our operational budget, we are having to make the hard decision to discontinue the mailing of the monthly program guide. The cost to doing so has become preventative. LPM will continue to send the program guide out as an emailed PDF file, but we can not continue to send out the printed version. We hope you understand this decision and continue to support YOUR public media station.

Make sure you are signed up to receive your membership guide in your inbox!