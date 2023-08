Lakeshore Board of Directors

Ana Grandfield

Board Member Development / Governance Committee

Calvin Bellamy

Board Vice-Chair / Finance Committee

Dan Gibson

Board Member

Dr. Bonita Neff

Board Member

Dr. Larry A. Brechner

Board Chair / Ex-Officio for all Committee

Elizabeth Gingerich

Board Member

Janice Ryba

Treasurer Finance Committee Chair

Gina Van Baren

Board Member

Kenneth Wilk

Board Secretary / Governance Chair

Larry Evans

Board Member Emeritus

Michelle Hassinger

Board Member

Board Meeting Dates

ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 4:00 PM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE

January 24 th , 2023

, 2023 February 28 th , 2023

, 2023 March 28 th , 2023

, 2023 April 25 th , 2023

, 2023 May 23 rd , 2023

, 2023 June 27 th , 2023

, 2023 July 25 th , 2023

, 2023 August 22 nd , 2023

, 2023 September 26 th , 2023

, 2023 October 24 th , 2023

, 2023 November 28 th , 2023

, 2023 December 26th, 2023

Finance Meeting Dates

ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 8:30 AM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE