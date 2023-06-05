Lakeshore Public Media’s award-winning local series “Friends and Neighbors” is set to premiere its fifth season on Lakeshore PBS, Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The half-hour program celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more. Vice President of Production for Lakeshore Public Media, Tony Santucci, leads his production team for the fifth, consecutive, season.

