© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Season 5 starts June 14
The Northwest Indiana region represents a wide range of communities and people from all walks of life. Friends & Neighbors is a half-hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana. The series celebrates the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of good people making it happen.

Learn More

Lakeshore Public Media’s award-winning local series “Friends and Neighbors” is set to premiere its fifth season on Lakeshore PBS, Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The half-hour program celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more. Vice President of Production for Lakeshore Public Media, Tony Santucci, leads his production team for the fifth, consecutive, season.

Read the full press release

To connect people to episodes from previous seasons and community initiatives, activities, and locations, Lakeshore Public Media will launch a digitally interactive “Friends and Neighbors” (FAN for short) map before the new season's premiere.

Explore the map here

The map is marked with pins spanning across Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan, and Chicagoland. With each pin, users can access the location-specific “Friends and Neighbors” video segment, the subject’s website, and directions to the address. Lakeshore is seeking sponsors for the map, and those interested can contact:

sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

fan map
Screenshot of our new interactive Friends and Neighbors (FAN) Map

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting + more!
Watch Here

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia, Four Corners Winery + more!
Watch Here

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard, All About Art Camp, Project Neighbors + 18th Street Distillery
Watch Here