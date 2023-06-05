Lakeshore Public Media’s award-winning local series “Friends and Neighbors” is set to premiere its fifth season on Lakeshore PBS, Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.
The half-hour program celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more. Vice President of Production for Lakeshore Public Media, Tony Santucci, leads his production team for the fifth, consecutive, season.
To connect people to episodes from previous seasons and community initiatives, activities, and locations, Lakeshore Public Media will launch a digitally interactive “Friends and Neighbors” (FAN for short) map before the new season's premiere.
The map is marked with pins spanning across Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan, and Chicagoland. With each pin, users can access the location-specific “Friends and Neighbors” video segment, the subject’s website, and directions to the address. Lakeshore is seeking sponsors for the map, and those interested can contact:
sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.