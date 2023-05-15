Regionally Speaking
Friday, 11 AM -12 PM
Addressing the most important local issues facing the Region. Listen live on Fridays @11 or find an older episode in the list below!
-
June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.
-
Methodist Hospitals will celebrate 100 years of healthcare service in the Region. June recognizes Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month as well as Pride Month.
-
A conversation with IUPUI senior lecturer Pierre Atlas about a course he taught on gun culture in America.
-
-
A conversation with Martin Sneider, author of the new book Shelf Life.
-
Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson checks in with PNC Financial Services Group Assistant Vice President and Senior Economist Abbey Omodunbi to get a monthly economic outlook.
-
Legislators from the Region speak with Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson about some of the newest laws on the books following the 2023 Indiana legislative.
-
Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Sen. Ed Charbonneau about the 2023 Indiana legislative session.
-
Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Indiana House Rep. Hal Slager to discuss the 2023 legislative session.
-
Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with IYI President and CEO Tami Silverman about teen employment.