Volunteer Hub
Organization: SAFE Coalition for Human Rights
City: Munster
Website: safechr.org
Contact Email: vmcdaniels@safechr.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Shift work. Engaging in arts and crafts with residents, sharing skills/talents with cooking, baking, assisting with housework.
Organization: Lymphira, Inc
City: Merrillville
Website: www.lymphirainc.org
Contact Email: lymphirainc@gmail.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Desk work
- Marketing
- Phone calls
- Event set up
Organization: Paladin, Inc.
City: Michigan City, Hobart, Highland, LaPorte
Website: http://www.paladin.care
Contact Email: melissa.bohacek@paladin.care
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Paladin supports individuals with developmental disabilities in a variety of settings. Volunteers can assist with day program activities, share a special skill, or spend time with an adult with disabilities. Paladin is also an AmeriCorps Seniors site; eligible seniors may receive a stipend.
Organization: The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
City: Hobart
Website: http://www.hshobart.org
Contact Email: volunteer@hshobart.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- ·You can conveniently sign up online to be a volunteer at www.hshobart.org. Volunteers are integrated throughout the organization from board member, foster parent, dog walker, cat whisperer, laundry angel, fundraising fanatic, building and maintenance expert, and governance guru! Join our pack today!
Organization: Humane Indiana
City: Highland
Website: humaneindiana.org
Contact Email: bfitzpatrick@humaneindiana.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Laundry at the shelter
- Front desk reception
- Dog walking
- Cat care
- Off-site event coordination
- Resale shop shelf stocking-dusting
Organization: G.A.P. Food Pantry
City: Crown Point
Website: www.gapcommunitycenter.org/foodbank
Contact Email: godsappointedplace1922@yahoo.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Pack food boxes for distribution
- Pack bags with freezer products on distribution days
- Load cars with food boxes on distribution days
- Unload weekly deliveries
Organization: Friends of Marquette Park
City: Gary, Indiana
Website: Friendsofmarquettepark.org
Contact Email: friendsofmarquettepark@gmail.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Maintain the Native Gardens at Marquette Park (weeding, planting, mulching, pruning)
- Clean-ups along the beach/shoreline of Lake Michigan and in Marquette Park
Organization: Miller Garden Club
City: Gary, Indiana
Website: millergardenclub.org
Contact Email: Smithlorac2000@gmail.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Maintain several Community Gardens throughout the Miller section of Gary and Marquette Park
- Many volunteers at four public events throughout the year
Organization: Winfield Community Foundation
City: Winfield
Website: Winfieldcommunityfoundation.org
Contact Email: wcfsecretary@gmail.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Plan and coordinate various opportunities within Winfield Township to enhance quality of living.
Organization: Phil’s Friends
City: Crown Point
Website: philsfriends.org
Contact Email: judye@philsfriends.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Assemble care packages
- Color Cards of Hope
- Tie blankets
- Decorate boxes, and more
Organization: Hearts In Motion
City: Schererville
Website: heartsinmotion.org
Contact Email: myra@heartsinmotion.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Resale Shop Sorting and Stocking Shelves
- Inventory Donated Medical Equipment and Supplies
- Service Trips Guatemala
Organization: Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited
City: Hobart
Website: eeunwi.org
Contact Email: Eeunwi@outlook.com
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Working with horses and special needs children.
Organization: The SHARE Foundation
City: LaPorte, IN
Website: sharefoundation.org
Contact Email: nblake@sharefoundation.org
Description of Volunteer Activities:
- Reading Buddy
- Math Class Aid
- Science Club Aid
- Art Class Aid
- Camp Counselors
- Day Volunteer
- Camp Cooks
- Camp Nurse
- Mowing/ Landscaping
- Jewelry Making Helper
- Soap Making Helper
- Wood Shop Helper
- Newsletter
-
Organization: Crisis Center
Website: www.crisiscentersb.org
Contact: Bszamatowicz@crisiscentersb.org
We have a variety of volunteer opportunities including done-in-a-day projects and Wine Fest Event Planning Volunteers.