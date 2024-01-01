Volunteer Hub

Organization: SAFE Coalition for Human Rights

City: Munster

Website: safechr.org

Contact Email: vmcdaniels@safechr.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Shift work. Engaging in arts and crafts with residents, sharing skills/talents with cooking, baking, assisting with housework.

Organization: Lymphira, Inc

City: Merrillville

Website: www.lymphirainc.org

Contact Email: lymphirainc@gmail.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Desk work

Marketing

Phone calls

Event set up

Organization: Paladin, Inc.

City: Michigan City, Hobart, Highland, LaPorte

Website: http://www.paladin.care

Contact Email: melissa.bohacek@paladin.care

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Paladin supports individuals with developmental disabilities in a variety of settings. Volunteers can assist with day program activities, share a special skill, or spend time with an adult with disabilities. Paladin is also an AmeriCorps Seniors site; eligible seniors may receive a stipend.

Organization: The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

City: Hobart

Website: http://www.hshobart.org

Contact Email: volunteer@hshobart.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:



·You can conveniently sign up online to be a volunteer at www.hshobart.org. Volunteers are integrated throughout the organization from board member, foster parent, dog walker, cat whisperer, laundry angel, fundraising fanatic, building and maintenance expert, and governance guru! Join our pack today!

Organization: Humane Indiana

City: Highland

Website: humaneindiana.org

Contact Email: bfitzpatrick@humaneindiana.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Laundry at the shelter

Front desk reception

Dog walking

Cat care

Off-site event coordination

Resale shop shelf stocking-dusting

Organization: G.A.P. Food Pantry

City: Crown Point

Website: www.gapcommunitycenter.org/foodbank

Contact Email: godsappointedplace1922@yahoo.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Pack food boxes for distribution

Pack bags with freezer products on distribution days

Load cars with food boxes on distribution days

Unload weekly deliveries



Organization: Friends of Marquette Park

City: Gary, Indiana

Website: Friendsofmarquettepark.org

Contact Email: friendsofmarquettepark@gmail.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Maintain the Native Gardens at Marquette Park (weeding, planting, mulching, pruning)

Clean-ups along the beach/shoreline of Lake Michigan and in Marquette Park

Organization: Miller Garden Club

City: Gary, Indiana

Website: millergardenclub.org

Contact Email: Smithlorac2000@gmail.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Maintain several Community Gardens throughout the Miller section of Gary and Marquette Park

Many volunteers at four public events throughout the year

Organization: Winfield Community Foundation

City: Winfield

Website: Winfieldcommunityfoundation.org

Contact Email: wcfsecretary@gmail.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Plan and coordinate various opportunities within Winfield Township to enhance quality of living.

Organization: Phil’s Friends

City: Crown Point

Website: philsfriends.org

Contact Email: judye@philsfriends.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Assemble care packages

Color Cards of Hope

Tie blankets

Decorate boxes, and more

Organization: Hearts In Motion

City: Schererville

Website: heartsinmotion.org

Contact Email: myra@heartsinmotion.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Resale Shop Sorting and Stocking Shelves

Inventory Donated Medical Equipment and Supplies

Service Trips Guatemala

Organization: Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited

City: Hobart

Website: eeunwi.org

Contact Email: Eeunwi@outlook.com

Description of Volunteer Activities:



Working with horses and special needs children.

Organization: The SHARE Foundation

City: LaPorte, IN

Website: sharefoundation.org

Contact Email: nblake@sharefoundation.org

Description of Volunteer Activities:

