Meet The Helpers
MEET THE HELPERS is a public media initiative designed to introduce children to community helpers and practice emergency preparedness.

Learn More

Research has shown that introducing children to community helpers in a safe and fun environment can help them react better during times of crisis.

Research has shown that introducing children to community helpers in a safe and fun environment can help them react better during times of crisis.

Explore the video series and learn how you can use it in your home, school, or community.

5f0584dfa0_nurse_circles.png

Meet The Helpers
Learn about different community helpers and how they help every day!

0ff9d33330_paramedics_circles.png

Helpers In A Crisis Situation
Has a tragedy occurred in your community? Learn how helpers spring into action during an emergency.

ff8320ca3b_bus-driver_circles.png

Community Toolkit
Interested in learning more about the project and how you can use it in your community? Learn more by clicking above.

875c593688_parent_circles.png

About
Learn more about WUCF, the PBS station behind Meet The Helpers, and contact us with questions.