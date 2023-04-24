Press Releases

-
MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media announced it will broadcast the upcoming Indiana State of Higher Education address on Lakeshore PBS April 9 at 9:30 a.m., and on Lakeshore Public Radio April 12 at 7 p.m.
MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS is the presenting station for the “Whitney Reynolds Show,” which premieres its new season Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Whitney Reynolds Show is a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues, and features interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and experts.
Lakeshore Public Media’s Board of Directors have selected Charles (Chuck) Roberts as the new President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.