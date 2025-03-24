First Screening of “The [M] Factor” Sparks Powerful Conversation in Northwest Indiana

CHESTERTON, INDIANA - On March 12, Lakeshore Public Media and Northwest Health successfully hosted the first of two free community screenings of The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, IN. The second community screening will take place at Uptown Social in Michigan City on April 8 from 5: 30 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The March 12th screening, held at Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton, brought together local community members for an important and supportive conversation about menopause health.

“At Northwest Health our mission is to help people get well,” said Kelly Credit, Director of Marketing, Northwest Health. “We appreciate Lakeshore Public Media’s efforts to work with us to bring this film to Northwest Indiana.”

Following the screening of the film, Dr. Megan App, MD, MPH, hosted a live Q&A session, providing tools and resources to attendees, addressing key concerns, and answering questions about menopause.

“Working with community partners to host events like this is important in providing community members with valuable information,” says Dr. App, MD, MPH. “People don’t know where to look for the information and if you bring it to them they will come.”

The April 8th screening at Uptown Social in Michigan City, from 5: 30 p.m. to 8 p.m. provides community members with another opportunity to watch the film, participate in a live Q&A with an expert OBGYN, while connecting with other attendees.

These screenings, presented by Northwest Health and Lakeshore Public Media, play a key role in an ongoing effort to provide informational support and share vital resources to the community.