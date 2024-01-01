“Eye on the Arts” is a half-hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events, and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives and how art and culture improve the quality of life for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore PBS, Tony Santucci, has been the executive producer of “Eye on the Arts” for its last eight seasons.

“The team and I are committed to uncovering the vibrancy of life elevated by the arts within our communities...”

This season, Eye on the Arts is introducing a new segment that focuses on the art of songwriting called “In Studio”. This new segment shines a light on the local and national artists that come through Northwest Indiana. First up on the set list is Charlie Parr. Parr is an American country blues and folk musician from Minnesota. He is known for his finger-picking and rhythmic style of playing.

Following Parr is NWI Local band Nomad Planets, headed by Mark Mybeck and John Carpenter. Life Lingers’ languid pace and lyrical compassion play out in this story of a lost soul. Plus, an interview on Nomad Planets being a part of their lives for 25+ years.