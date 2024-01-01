© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Eye on the Arts

Brett Manning | Illustrator
1 of 8  — Brett Manning Med.png
Brett Manning | Illustration
Hekiun Oda | Japanese Calligraphy
2 of 8  — Photos/Hekiun_Oda_Japanese_Calligraphy.jpg
Hekiun Oda | Japanese Calligraphy
Chris Acton | Weaving
3 of 8  — Photos/EOA Chris Acton 1.jpg
Chris Acton | Weaving
Chris Acton | Weaving
4 of 8  — Photos/EOA Chris Acton 2.jpg
Chris Acton | Weaving
Live Free Fabrication
5 of 8  — Photos/EOA Live Free 1.jpg
Live Free Fabrication
Live Free Fabrication
6 of 8  — Photos/EOA LIve Free 2.jpg
Live Free Fabrication
Fred Anderson | Woodworking
7 of 8  — Photos/Fred Anderson Program Guide.jpg
Fred Anderson | Woodworking
Lilian Fendig | Painting
8 of 8  — Photos/Lilian Fendig Program Guide.jpg
Lilian Fendig | Painting

“Eye on the Arts” is a half-hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events, and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives and how art and culture improve the quality of life for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore PBS, Tony Santucci, has been the executive producer of “Eye on the Arts” for its last eight seasons.

“The team and I are committed to uncovering the vibrancy of life elevated by the arts within our communities...”

This season, Eye on the Arts is introducing a new segment that focuses on the art of songwriting called “In Studio”. This new segment shines a light on the local and national artists that come through Northwest Indiana. First up on the set list is Charlie Parr. Parr is an American country blues and folk musician from Minnesota. He is known for his finger-picking and rhythmic style of playing.

Following Parr is NWI Local band Nomad Planets, headed by Mark Mybeck and John Carpenter. Life Lingers’ languid pace and lyrical compassion play out in this story of a lost soul. Plus, an interview on Nomad Planets being a part of their lives for 25+ years.

Charlie Parr | In Studio
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E09
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:29
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E08
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Episode: S8 E8 | 27:29
Watch 26:51
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E07
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:51
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E06
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:29
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59

For Olga Ziemska, humans and nature are one. Her sculptures allow the viewers to reflect, listen and find themselves. Meghan Laurel creates vibrant bouquets and dried arrangements with a darker aesthetic. Paul Henry's Art Gallery is a living marker of the history of Hammond, the Mueller family, and several art communities. Muralist Alex Ann Allen.