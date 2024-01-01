These are the Terms and Conditions which govern each use you make of the donation payment services provided through the Website. These Terms and Conditions apply separately to each single donation that you make. Except as provided for in Section 6, 'Monthly Donations,' and unless specified by you, they do not form a contract allowing for future or successive transactions to be set up.

By confirming on the Website that you wish to donate, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions for that donation.

1. The Donation Services

All payments through the Website are to be made by payment card. Once you confirm to us through the Website that you wish to proceed with your donation, your transaction will be processed through our payment services provider. By confirming that you wish to proceed with your donation, you authorize us to request funds from your credit or debit card provider.

2. Unauthorized Card Use

If you become aware of fraudulent use of your card, or if it is lost or stolen, you must notify your card provider.

3. Information from You

Before we can process a donation, you must provide us with:

(i) your name, address, and email address; and

(ii) details of the credit or debit card that you wish to use to fund the donation.

We will use this information to process your donation. It is your responsibility to ensure you have provided us with the correct information. When you submit your payment details, your payment data will be collected and processed securely by us. We won’t share your personal details with any third party other than as set out in our Privacy Policy. Our Privacy Policy forms part of these Donation Payment Terms and Conditions, and by agreeing to these Terms and Conditions, you are also agreeing to the way we use and protect your personal information in line with our Privacy Policy.

4. Refund Policy

If you make an error in your donation, please contact us either by email at info@lakeshorepublicmedia.org, by phone at 800-276-5656, or by mail at 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, IN 46410, within 14 days, and a full refund will be made to you.

5. Monthly Donations

These Donation Payment Terms and Conditions will only apply to successive donations made through the Website where you have set up a monthly donation. When you set up a regular donation, you will be scheduling a series of donations to be made on the day of the month that you choose until further notice. You agree that these Terms and Conditions will apply to each of the donations in that series. By confirming that you wish to proceed with a monthly donation, you authorize us to request funds from your credit or debit card on the day of each month that you set.

To cancel your regular donation, please contact us at info@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

6. General

We reserve the right to amend these Donation Payment Terms and Conditions at any time.

These Donation Payment Terms and Conditions are governed by US law and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the US courts.