We are excited to announce that the Lakeshore Public Media App is now available for download in Apple, Android, and Kindle app stores! And best of all, it’s free – no subscriptions and no paywalls! Just another way Lakeshore can keep you connected to what’s happening in your community and across the world.

Get access to everything Lakeshore Public Media offers anytime and anywhere. This includes live streaming for our live radio and TV broadcasts, on-demand access to previous episodes of your favorite shows, and easy access to our full schedule (and you can set reminders!). Plus, you get unlimited access to local, statewide, and national news articles.

Live Streaming

• DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). You can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick up right where you left off. Or rewind to catch a comment you just missed.

• Listen to the live stream of our radio broadcast, even while traveling.

• Integrated program schedules for both TV and radio.

• Listen to our radio broadcast in the background while browsing the web or catching up on your emails.

On Demand

• Access Lakeshore Public Media programs easily and quickly.

• DVR-like controls – Pause, rewind and fast forward your program with ease.

• When listening to programs, individual segments (when available) are listed so you can review and choose one, or listen/watch the entire program.

• Easy to access to past programs.

• The Lakeshore Public Media App displays the web page associated with the program or program segment you are listening to On Demand so you can explore for more information.



Additional features

• Easily share stories and programs with family and friends.

• Leave us a message: Under the main menu, click on “Leave us a message.” You can record audio, a video, or upload an image to provide us with your valuable feedback.

The Lakeshore Public Media App is brought to you in collaboration with Public Media Apps. Lakeshore strives to provide our valued listeners and viewers with great solutions to find what you want, when you want it, and where you want it.



