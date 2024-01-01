Career Opportunities

For over 35 years, Lakeshore Public Media has been committed to providing high-quality programming across television, radio and digital platforms that promotes life-long learning, celebrates human diversity, and engages in civic concerns. We strive to enrich the lives of Northwest Indiana residents, regardless of an individual’s social or economic status, by keeping our audiences connected to their local community as well as the world through trusted programming and engaging community events.

Job Description:

The Development Coordinator (DC) will work closely with the Vice President of Development to coordinate day-to-day activities, special projects, and various administrative functions. The successful candidate will oversee various sponsorships and sales efforts, including cold calls and prospecting, while collaborating with others to develop innovative funding opportunities, ensuring alignment with the organization's overarching goals and values. This individual plays an important role by providing administrative support to the Development Team and participating in all fundraising activities including donor relations, marketing and communications, direct mail appeals, grant applications, and special events.

Overall, this position plays a vital role in securing the necessary support to ensure the station's continued success. This is a great role for someone who is passionate about nonprofit work, enjoys working with people, loves planning fun and exciting events, and wants to learn more about the ins and outs of fundraising. This rewarding opportunity offers you the ability to positively impact people across Northwest Indiana and to be part of a team where your input and expertise are valued. The ideal candidate must be responsible, reliable, a team-player, a quick learner, comfortable on the telephone, effective at multi-tasking, and able to handle a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

● Corporate Support Management: Actively oversee a diverse mix of program sponsorships and sales efforts by assisting with cold calls, proposals, contracts, and invoices while serving as a key liaison between station sales and corresponding teams such as traffic, production, and accounting.

● Grant and Foundation Support: Participate in grant research, grant applications, and reports for corporations and foundations.

● Collaborative Funding Development: Work cross-functionally to create compelling funding opportunities for corporate and foundation donors through special events and program underwriting.

● Campaign Support: Contribute to the creation of case statements, talking points, and materials for campaigns and projects.

● Administrative Tasks: Process invoices/expenses and support budget/expense tracking; support team on event planning and execution

● Other duties as assigned by the Vice President of Development.

Experience/Qualifications:

● College degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience required

● Ability to work on, and prioritize, a broad spectrum of projects and deadlines

● Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills

● Development, fundraising or sales experience a plus

Salary/ Hours:

The position is a full-time position with salary dependent on experience. This position will work Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to

5 p.m. with a 60 minute break for lunch. Additional or shifted hours may be required occasionally.

Please email your resume and cover letter to jobs@lakeshorepublicmedia.org. No phone calls please. EOE

