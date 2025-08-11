Lakeshore Public Media welcomes back Nancy Clifford as Interim CEO

August 11, 2025

Merrillville, Ind. — Lakeshore Public Media announces the return of Nancy Clifford as interim CEO. Clifford served in this leadership role in 2021.

“These are challenging times for public media, and I love a good challenge. I look forward to working with Lakeshore again as we explore new business models to cope with the current public media funding environment. We are committed to the long-term mission of public media, and more specifically to public media in Northwest Indiana. While we don't know just yet what that will look like, we are doing everything possible to remain a community resource.”

Lakeshore Public Media’s Board leans on Clifford's expertise during this unprecedented time in public media.

“We’re beyond pleased to welcome Nancy back to Lakeshore,” said Larry Brechner, chair of the Lakeshore Board. “Her experience and familiarity with the region make her the right leader to guide us through today’s evolving public media landscape.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air, as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network, and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channels 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s content can also be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org , on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Local Now, and through its all-access mobile app available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores.

For more information or media injuries:

Lakeshore Public Media

Phone: (219) 756-5656

Email: info@lakeshorepublicmedia.org

