Record-Breaking Anonymous Gift Fuels Hope for Public Media

Merrillville, IN – November 25, 2025 — Lakeshore Public Media announced that an anonymous supporter has made a record-breaking $126,000 donation. The transformational gift (the largest in the station’s recent history) arrives at a crucial moment, helping Lakeshore to continue to produce local journalism and community programming for both public radio (WLPR 89.1 FM) and public television (Lakeshore PBS / WYIN).

Earlier this year, Indiana eliminated state support for PBS and NPR affiliates, slashing nearly $380,000 from Lakeshore’s budget (about 40% annually). Federal funds for public media through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) were also cut back in July. As of August 1st, CPB announced that they would take steps toward its own closure after being defunded by Congress.

This $126K infusion provides vital breathing room, covering outstanding dues and programming fees and ensuring that local news, educational programming, and community services stay intact.

Keeping Local Voices Alive

Since 1987, Lakeshore Public Media has been a cornerstone for Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, broadcasting PBS children’s shows, local news coverage, weather and traffic alerts, and regional programming. This donation ensures that reporters can continue covering community stories, studios can produce original programs, and transmitters stay on-air for the good of the public.

“While financial challenges remain, this extraordinary gift has 'lit the fuse' on Lakeshore’s next chapter,” says Nancy Clifford, Lakeshore Public Media’s Interim CEO, “stabilizing operations and inspiring a bold push toward sustainable growth. It stands as proof that, even in difficult times, the public values independent journalism and education close to home.”

