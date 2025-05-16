© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

Regionally Speaking: Calumet Township to host Spring 2025 Safety Net Symposium: Building Stronger Communities Together

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:15 AM CDT
Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins
Photo provided
Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins

The Calumet Township Trustee will host a Spring 2025 Safety Net Symposium titled "Building Stronger Communities Together" on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary, Indiana. This event aims to enhance collaboration, raise awareness, and develop solutions for critical support services that uplift the most vulnerable residents of Gary and Unincorporated Calumet Township.

The panelists for the symposium will include regional practitioners, community partners, and subject matter experts who will discuss the challenges and opportunities in areas such as housing accessibility, access to nutritious food, and the future of work in Gary and Northwest Indiana.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson will speak with Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins to provide more details about this exciting event.

For more information visit http://www.calumettwp-in.gov/
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
