Regionally Speaking: May 9, 2025

Today: Lakeshore Public Media's "Building Blocks" initiative is dedicated to exploring early childhood development and supporting families in Northwest Indiana.

We bring you the latest episode of "Building Blocks: The Podcast," where host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer talks with Rachel Lieske about her transition from preschool teaching to overseeing early childhood programs at Immanuel Lutheran School, highlighting the significance of curiosity, exploration, and unstructured play in young learning.

With many Americans reaching retirement age this year, financial advisor Greg Hammer discusses how retirees can navigate today's challenges. Additionally, economist Ershang Liang from PNC Financial Services shares insights on the recent jobs report and its impact on local, state, and national economies.

Catch all of this on this edition of "Regionally Speaking,".