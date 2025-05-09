© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: May 9, 2025

By Dee Dotson,
Dr Mary Jane Eisenhauer
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:39 PM CDT

Today:  Lakeshore Public Media's "Building Blocks" initiative is dedicated to exploring early childhood development and supporting families in Northwest Indiana.

We bring you the latest episode of "Building Blocks: The Podcast," where host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer talks with Rachel Lieske about her transition from preschool teaching to overseeing early childhood programs at Immanuel Lutheran School, highlighting the significance of curiosity, exploration, and unstructured play in young learning.

With many Americans reaching retirement age this year, financial advisor Greg Hammer discusses how retirees can navigate today's challenges. Additionally, economist Ershang Liang from PNC Financial Services shares insights on the recent jobs report and its impact on local, state, and national economies.

Catch all of this on this edition of "Regionally Speaking,".

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingThe PNC Financial Services Groupnorthwest financial advisor Greg Hammerretirement adviceimpact of inflation on retirement incomeinflation and its impact on northwest Indiana
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson
Dr Mary Jane Eisenhauer
See stories by Dr Mary Jane Eisenhauer