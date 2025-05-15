Regionally Speaking: Proposed Lake County Convention Center in Gary

The Lake County Convention Center is a proposed large-scale venue in Lake County, Indiana, currently being considered by the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Two potential locations are under discussion: one in Gary, near the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and another in Hobart, close to Patriot Park.

In 2023, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, as a state senator, sponsored Senate Bill 434 to create the Lake County Convention and Economic Development Fund. This fund aims to support the convention center, the Blighted Property Demolition Fund, and the revitalization of the Gary Metro Station.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, will discuss how the convention center could boost economic development, job creation, and tourism. The Board of Commissioners is set to decide on the location by May 21, 2025.

For more information visit https://lakecountyconventioncenter.com/