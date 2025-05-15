© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Proposed Lake County Convention Center in Gary

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 15, 2025 at 9:26 AM CDT

The Lake County Convention Center is a proposed large-scale venue in Lake County, Indiana, currently being considered by the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Two potential locations are under discussion: one in Gary, near the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and another in Hobart, close to Patriot Park.

In 2023, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, as a state senator, sponsored Senate Bill 434 to create the Lake County Convention and Economic Development Fund. This fund aims to support the convention center, the Blighted Property Demolition Fund, and the revitalization of the Gary Metro Station.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, will discuss how the convention center could boost economic development, job creation, and tourism. The Board of Commissioners is set to decide on the location by May 21, 2025.

For more information visit https://lakecountyconventioncenter.com/
Local News Hard Rock Northern Indiana Casino in GaryGary IndianaConventionsconvention center in Lake CountyLocal Newsregionally speaking
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson