Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: Congressman Frank Mrvan Connects Capitol Hill Policy to Northwest Indiana

By Dee Dotson
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:15 AM CST

On this special edition of Regionally Speaking, host Dee Dotson turns the conversation to Capitol Hill and the critical issues impacting Northwest Indiana's essential economy. Joining us for an in-depth interview is U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, representing Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. Congressman Mrvan offers valuable insights into his legislative work, particularly how his committee assignments translate into direct, tangible benefits for The Region and industrial workers nationwide. The conversation focuses on the Congressman’s active role on the Appropriations Committee, where he is currently leveraging his position to work on legislation aimed at expanding healthcare access and bolstering mental health resources for our Hoosier veterans.
Additionally, the discussion highlights his work on the Education and Labor Committee. Here, Congressman Mrvan is heavily focused on strengthening workers' rights and securing essential federal funding dedicated to skilled trades apprenticeships. This work has a direct impact not just on The Region's economy, but on industrial workers across the country, ensuring the workforce remains skilled and competitive.

Tune in to hear how policy forged in Washington directly shapes the future and resilience of Northwest Indiana. You can also check out the full video by visiting

Regionally Speaking regionally speakingCongressman Frank J. MrvanU.S. Congressman Frank MrvanSteel TariffsSteel in Northwest Indianaveterans benefitsveterans' healthcareGovernment Shutdown
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson