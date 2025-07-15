Regionally Speaking: Advocate and Artist JJ Weinberg

In this episode of Regionally Speaking, Vice President of Radio Tom Maloney sits down with J.J. Weinberg, a painter, activist, and passionate individual who embodies "The Patron Saint of Paint," Bob Ross. Weinberg uses his artistic talents and Bob Ross's signature wig and denim attire to advocate for the future of public media.

He shares his journey from childhood inspiration to performance art activism, highlighting how PBS has significantly influenced him. Weinberg is organizing a “Million Bob March” on October 29, 2025, where he aims to transform the imagery of happy little trees into powerful calls for change.