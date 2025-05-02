Regionally Speaking: May 2, 2025

Today: Teen development is marked by a series of apparent contradictions. The teenage years are not solely focused on academic achievement or extracurricular successes; they are also a crucial time for emotional and social growth. Tami Silverman, President and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, joins us to discuss concerning data on rising rates of anxiety, depression, and stress among young people.

Additionally, Purdue University Northwest will enroll students in its first Master of Social Work (MSW) cohort in the fall of 2025. We will hear from Dr. Shreya Bhandari, the director of the MSW program and a professor of social work at PNW.

To kick things off, we welcome LaTanya Woodson, Director of Community Health, and Karen Bishop Morris, Chief Development Officer, from Edgewater Health. For more than five decades, Edgewater Health has offered physical and behavioral healthcare services in Northwest Indiana. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, they will bring valuable insights to the discussion.

Tune in for all of this and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.