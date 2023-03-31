© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Northwest Indiana region represents a wide range of communities, and people from all walks of life. Friends & Neighbors is a half hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana. The series celebrates the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of good people making it happen.

Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 408
Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum, Sherwood Forest Paintball, Steel Wheels BMX, Merma
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 502
Play for Jake Foundation, Hamstra Gardens, King Hobbies RC cars, Shiralli Art & Cafe Cozy
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501
Shadyhill Speedway, Indiana Dunes Pollinators LaPorte Historical Society Museum + more!
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 407
South Shore Sailing School, Lego Design, Collier Lodge, Albanese Confection, more.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia offers simple and elegant Italian food, Four Corner
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting, The Gaming Outpost
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 404
Veterans Special: Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri, Veterans Cafe, Chesterton Brewery
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 403
Northern Indiana Service Dogs, Region Cat Cafe, Birding IN Dunes, Four Seasons Equestrian
Episode: S4 E3 | 26:47