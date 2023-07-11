© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 505

Season 5 Episode 5 | 26m 47s

The Morton Arboretum consists of seventeen thousand acres of manicured grounds, rugged forest, art installations and interactive experiences for children. Disc golf that gives back to the community. Purdue students compete and learn through video games. Lakeshore Paws is dedicated to giving dogs a second chance.

Aired: 07/11/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Friends & Neighbors Season 5
  • Friends & Neighbors Season 4
  • Friends & Neighbors
  • Friends & Neighbors
  • Friends & Neighbors
Watch 27:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 504
Transitions Equestrian Center Transitions, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Valpo Soup Co + MORE
Episode: S5 E4 | 27:31
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 503
Pet N Vets, Veteran/K9 triathlon, Veterans Museum, Chesterton Brewery - Vets brew for Vets
Episode: S5 E3 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 502
Play for Jake Foundation, Hamstra Gardens, King Hobbies RC cars, Shiralli Art & Cafe Cozy
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501
Shadyhill Speedway, Indiana Dunes Pollinators LaPorte Historical Society Museum + more!
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 408
Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum, Sherwood Forest Paintball, Steel Wheels BMX, Merma
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 407
South Shore Sailing School, Lego Design, Collier Lodge, Albanese Confection, more.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia offers simple and elegant Italian food, Four Corner
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting, The Gaming Outpost
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:47
Extras
Watch 5:05
NOVA
What Made the Titan Submersible Design Unconventional?
An international investigation into the fatal submersible implosion is underway.
Clip: S50 | 5:05
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 4:58
Endeavour
The Cast and Creators on The Ending
"Our revels now are ended." The cast and creators reflect on the ending of the series.
Clip: S9 E3 | 4:58
Watch 2:56
Endeavour
The Wedding
Cheers to Joan and Jim! Hear from the cast about filming the major event all together.
Clip: S9 E3 | 2:56
Watch 1:47
Endeavour
Abigail Thaw on Endeavour's Ending and Legacy
Abigail Thaw discussed her father's legacy and the emotional ending of the series.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:47
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14