© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Me O My Earth | S7 | EP03

Season 7 Episode 3 | 4m 55s

Me O My Earth is committed to looking out for Little Humans, Mother Earth (the natural world) and Endangered Species. Our core principles are to create sustainable baby products that highlight endangered species to inform parents and gift givers the importance of protecting them. We have chosen some wonderful organizations that are doing amazing work in the field of conservation.

Aired: 07/06/25
Watch 6:11
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Geminus Head Start | S7 | EP02
Geminus Head Start is a launchpad for future leaders and strong communities.
Episode: S7 E2 | 6:11
Watch 5:24
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Crown Point High School Robotics |S7 | EP01
Crown Point High School Robotics
Episode: S7 E1 | 5:24
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 610
We Rock the Spectrum, Buddy Bags, The First Tee, and Rowsup.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 609
Crisis Center, Deep River Water Park, and Sandy Oak Ranch.
Episode: S6 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 608
Challenger Baseball League, Brown Family Ranch, The Blind Social Center, Fuzzyline Brewing.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 606
Chasing Dreams, Monon Connection Museum, Lake County Historical Museum, & MAAC Foundation.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:31
Watch 27:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 605
Roll Seekers, 219 Throwdown, Project Neighbors, and 18th Street Brewery.
Episode: S6 E5 | 27:01
Watch 27:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 604
Manna for Hammond, Gabriels Horn, Meals on Wheels & NEST.
Episode: S6 E4 | 27:31
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 601
Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., Sugar Belt Fest, & the Region Gaming Esports Center
Episode: S6 E1 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:47
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!