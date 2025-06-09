© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Geminus Head Start

Season 7 Episode 2 | 6m 11s

Geminus Head Start is a launchpad for future leaders and strong communities. Preparing children and their families to succeed in school and in life. Providing prenatal support as well as affordable childcare to eligible families in Lake and Porter County.

Aired: 06/08/25
Watch 5:24
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Crown Point High School Robotics
Crown Point High School Robotics
Episode: S7 E1 | 5:24
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 610
We Rock the Spectrum, Buddy Bags, The First Tee, and Rowsup.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 609
Crisis Center, Deep River Water Park, and Sandy Oak Ranch.
Episode: S6 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 608
Challenger Baseball League, Brown Family Ranch, The Blind Social Center, Fuzzyline Brewing.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 606
Chasing Dreams, Monon Connection Museum, Lake County Historical Museum, & MAAC Foundation.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:31
Watch 27:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 605
Roll Seekers, 219 Throwdown, Project Neighbors, and 18th Street Brewery.
Episode: S6 E5 | 27:01
Watch 27:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 604
Manna for Hammond, Gabriels Horn, Meals on Wheels & NEST.
Episode: S6 E4 | 27:31
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 601
Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., Sugar Belt Fest, & the Region Gaming Esports Center
Episode: S6 E1 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:47
Watch 26:08
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 102
Friends & Neighbors explores the ideas behind all of the good things in NW Indiana.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:08
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!