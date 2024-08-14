© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 610

Season 6 Episode 10 | 26m 47s

We Rock the Spectrum offers a play space where children can work on developing their play skills and sensory regulation in a safe & nurturing environment. Buddy Bags provides over 550 meals each week. First Tee is a youth development organization, seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum. Rowsup is a paddle board fitness group out of Cedar Lake.

Aired: 08/13/24
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 609
Crisis Center, Deep River Water Park, and Sandy Oak Ranch.
Episode: S6 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 608
Challenger Baseball League, Brown Family Ranch, The Blind Social Center, Fuzzyline Brewing.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 606
Chasing Dreams, Monon Connection Museum, Lake County Historical Museum, & MAAC Foundation.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:31
Watch 27:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 605
Roll Seekers, 219 Throwdown, Project Neighbors, and 18th Street Brewery.
Episode: S6 E5 | 27:01
Watch 27:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 604
Manna for Hammond, Gabriels Horn, Meals on Wheels & NEST.
Episode: S6 E4 | 27:31
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 601
Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., Sugar Belt Fest, & the Region Gaming Esports Center
Episode: S6 E1 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:47
Watch 26:08
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 102
Friends & Neighbors explores the ideas behind all of the good things in NW Indiana.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:08
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:47
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!