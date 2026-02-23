© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Dark Energy Is Driving the Universe Apart. We May Finally Know Why.

Season 11 Episode 22 | 19m 02s

We’ve known since 1929 that the universe is expanding, and since 1998 that it’s speeding up. The unknown force behind this acceleration is called “dark energy,” assumed to stay constant in density. But new evidence hints it may change over time, possibly explaining why major measurements of the universe’s expansion rate don’t agree.

Aired: 02/18/26
Watch 16:26
PBS Space Time
Our Only Chance To Finally Unlock The Gravity Particle
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
Episode: S11 E21 | 16:26
Watch 18:33
PBS Space Time
The Particle We’ve Been Chasing for 30 Years Might Not Exist
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Episode: S11 E20 | 18:33
Watch 18:42
PBS Space Time
The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
Episode: S11 E19 | 18:42
Watch 25:02
PBS Space Time
Heisenberg Made a Discovery in 1925. We Still Can't Explain It
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.
Episode: S11 E18 | 25:02
Watch 21:17
PBS Space Time
Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
Episode: S11 E17 | 21:17
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
Watch 19:52
PBS Space Time
Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Episode: S11 E15 | 19:52
Watch 23:22
PBS Space Time
We Were Wrong About the Quantum Eraser!
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Episode: S11 E14 | 23:22
Watch 19:14
PBS Space Time
Why Life on Mars Will Doom Humanity
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:14
Watch 16:18
PBS Space Time
Is There a Simple Proof For a Vast Multiverse?
Is there evidence for the existence of an enormous number of other universes?
Episode: S11 E10 | 16:18
