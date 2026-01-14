© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Heisenberg Made a Discovery in 1925. We Still Can't Explain It

Season 11 Episode 18 | 25m 02s

2025 was the international year of quantum science and technology. Yes because quantum tech is increasingly important, but especially because quantum mechanics was invented 100 years ago this year. So today, as the centenary year approaches its end I want to take you on a little journey through what may be the most paradigm-destroying several months in scientific history.

Aired: 12/10/25
