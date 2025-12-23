Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime

We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Is there evidence for the existence of an enormous number of other universes?
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.
One of the most important reasons we go to space is to know our own planet better.
Can something that exists be bad science?
It may be that our very DNA inherited its twist from the underlying handedness of reality.
Did God have any choice in creating the world? So asked Albert Einstein