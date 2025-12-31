© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
PBS Space Time

Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!

Season 11 Episode 17 | 21m 17s

There are lots of reasons to search for planets around other stars—exoplanets. A big one is to find other places in the universe that might harbor life. We only know of one such planet so far: Earth. And so we get particularly excited when we find Earth-mass planets at the right distance from their star to sustain liquid water—also critical for life as we know it.

Aired: 11/24/25
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
Watch 19:52
PBS Space Time
Why Antimatter Engines Could Launch In Your Lifetime
Antimatter drives sound like science fiction, but they may not be as far as you think.
Episode: S11 E15 | 19:52
Watch 23:22
PBS Space Time
We Were Wrong About the Quantum Eraser!
Does quantum mechanics allow the future to retroactively influence the past or not?
Episode: S11 E14 | 23:22
Watch 19:14
PBS Space Time
Why Life on Mars Will Doom Humanity
Life on mars could result in humanity’s destruction via Fermi Paradox.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:14
Watch 16:18
PBS Space Time
Is There a Simple Proof For a Vast Multiverse?
Is there evidence for the existence of an enormous number of other universes?
Episode: S11 E10 | 16:18
Watch 19:01
PBS Space Time
At What Point Does Spacetime Become Quantum?
How to build a particle collider the size of the solar system.
Episode: S11 E12 | 19:01
Watch 12:39
PBS Space Time
The Most Important Satellite You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
One of the most important reasons we go to space is to know our own planet better.
Episode: S11 E11 | 12:39
Watch 17:14
PBS Space Time
Why The Multiverse Could Be Real
Can something that exists be bad science?
Episode: S11 E9 | 17:14
Watch 18:56
PBS Space Time
Why Is All DNA Right Handed?
It may be that our very DNA inherited its twist from the underlying handedness of reality.
Episode: S11 E8 | 18:56
Watch 17:21
PBS Space Time
Are The Fundamental Constants Finely Tuned? | The Naturalness Problem
Did God have any choice in creating the world? So asked Albert Einstein
Episode: S11 E7 | 17:21
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!