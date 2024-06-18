© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 603

Season 6 Episode 3 | 26m 01s

Hugs From Heaven creates memorial items from loved ones' clothes and pictures. Molly Somer wanted to create a space that had the vibe of a farmers market year-round. She showcases local artists and growers to create a unique shopping experience

Aired: 06/25/24
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 601
Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., Sugar Belt Fest, & the Region Gaming Esports Center
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 102
Friends & Neighbors explores the ideas behind all of the good things in NW Indiana.
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 408
Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum, Sherwood Forest Paintball, Steel Wheels BMX, Merma
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 407
South Shore Sailing School, Lego Design, Collier Lodge, Albanese Confection, more.
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia offers simple and elegant Italian food, Four Corner
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting, The Gaming Outpost
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 404
Veterans Special: Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri, Veterans Cafe, Chesterton Brewery
