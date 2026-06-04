GENA: Tiny Desk Concert
This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.
Something was missing from our Black Music Month lineup, but I couldn't figure out what. But once Karriem Riggins and Liv.e came into the office as GENA with a buzzing energy, I locked eyes with my colleagues and knew we'd found the fresh and unexpected sound we'd been looking for.
Riggins and Liv.e coming together to create GENA's The Pleasure is Yours makes all the sense. They represent Detroit, Mich., and Dallas, Texas, respectively, two cities with some of the deepest, tight-knit music communities in the country. Riggins' pocket is nudged just left of center, which Liv.e dives into effortlessly — those dirty drums and loops deliver the closest thing we'll ever get to a full J Dilla x Erykah Badu project, if you ask me. Liv.e and Riggins have both supported other artists at the Tiny Desk, so it's simple plug-and-play as they breeze through some of my favorites from their new album, including the affirmation song of 2026, "HOWWEFLOW."
SET LIST
- "Douwannabwitastar!?"
- "Theybetterbegladihavetherapy"
- "readymade"
- "Dream a Twinkle"
- "HOWWEFLOW"
- "Circlesz"
- "omo iya ati baba"
MUSICIANS
- Liv.e: vocals
- Karriem Riggins: drums
- Johnnie "Smurf" Smith: keys
- Sasha Kashperko: guitar
- Tarus Mateen: bass
- Elijah Easton: sax
- Theljon Allen: trumpet
- Muhsinah: background vocals
- Tashera Robinson: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Bronson Arcuri
- Audio Director: Josh Newell
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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