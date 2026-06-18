8Ball & MJG: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

As 8Ball & MJG entered the NPR building and made their way to the Desk, I couldn't help but be captivated by their evolution into rap music elder statesmen. No scandal, no breakups — just two emcees in good health ready to get busy. These Memphis legends, steeped in the blues, capture the essence of Southern hip-hop .

Unlike many of their '90s peers who leaned heavily on beat machines and samplers, 8Ball & MJG incorporate live instrumentation into their music. That translates here, as the band kicks off the set with a few instrumental bars from "Pimps" before 8Ball goes straight into the title track off the 1993 debut album Comin' Out Hard. Then they fire off three songs from 2004's Living Legends and close with "Space Age Pimpin'."

It's uncommon for our favorite groups to maintain their unity; when they do, the bonds often fade, leading to a strictly business-oriented relationship. And, yet, 8Ball & MJG exemplify familial camaraderie, which radiates throughout their Tiny Desk concert.

SET LIST

"Comin' Out Hard"

"Memphis City Blues"

"You Don't Want Drama"

"Forever"

"Space Age Pimpin' "

MUSICIANS

8Ball: vocals

MJG: vocals

Marcus Malone: keys

Tony Gentry: guitar

Doc Samba: bass

Carlos Sargent: drums

DJ Tab: DJ

Keia Johnson: background vocals

Marcus Scott: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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