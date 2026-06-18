8Ball & MJG: Tiny Desk Concert
This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.
As 8Ball & MJG entered the NPR building and made their way to the Desk, I couldn't help but be captivated by their evolution into rap music elder statesmen. No scandal, no breakups — just two emcees in good health ready to get busy. These Memphis legends, steeped in the blues, capture the essence of Southern hip-hop.
Unlike many of their '90s peers who leaned heavily on beat machines and samplers, 8Ball & MJG incorporate live instrumentation into their music. That translates here, as the band kicks off the set with a few instrumental bars from "Pimps" before 8Ball goes straight into the title track off the 1993 debut album Comin' Out Hard. Then they fire off three songs from 2004's Living Legends and close with "Space Age Pimpin'."
It's uncommon for our favorite groups to maintain their unity; when they do, the bonds often fade, leading to a strictly business-oriented relationship. And, yet, 8Ball & MJG exemplify familial camaraderie, which radiates throughout their Tiny Desk concert.
SET LIST
- "Comin' Out Hard"
- "Memphis City Blues"
- "You Don't Want Drama"
- "Forever"
- "Space Age Pimpin' "
MUSICIANS
- 8Ball: vocals
- MJG: vocals
- Marcus Malone: keys
- Tony Gentry: guitar
- Doc Samba: bass
- Carlos Sargent: drums
- DJ Tab: DJ
- Keia Johnson: background vocals
- Marcus Scott: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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