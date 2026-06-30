Fire marshal urges firework safety after 13,000 injured in U.S. last year

As Indiana families prepare their barbecue grills and head to their local firework stand this Fourth of July, it's important to know basic safety precautions.

13,000 people were injured using fireworks across the U.S. last year in addition to 1,300 sparkler-related injuries, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal sent out tips on how to stay safe using fireworks this year. Here are the highlights:

Maintain a safe distance from all active fireworks

Never let small children near fireworks

Have a water hose or bucket of water nearby in case of fire

Never lean over a firework when lighting

Follow all instruction labels

Never use fireworks if impaired by drugs or alcohol

Fireworks can be set off this Saturday from 10 a.m to midnight.

Using fireworks on public land, roads, or private property without the owner's permission is illegal according to Indiana code . Current law states people under the age of 18 are not permitted to purchase or light fireworks without adult supervision.

For more information on the rules around fireworks use visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's website .