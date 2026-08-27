Indiana has a major disaster declaration. Now what?

The cost of recovery from Indiana’s storms and flooding could reach $5 billion.

That’s according to Gov. Mike Braun, who joined state and federal officials Thursday to talk about next steps after a major disaster declaration was approved for 21 counties across the state earlier this week .

“You've got to remember the range of potential damages go from a half billion up to maybe four or five,” Braun said. “Why is that such a why? Well, you need to look at some of the destruction, especially the public infrastructure.”

Residents impacted by the storms and floods are being encouraged to submit claims to their own insurance, for state assistance, and now for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Fred Kaehler is the acting deputy administrator for FEMA’s Region 5. He said roughly 13,000 people have already applied for federal support online.

“The FEMA grant can make the resident, the home, secure and safe, but it will never be as robust as full insurance coverage, and we know that's sometimes a challenge,” he said.

Impacted residents will have 60 days after the disaster declaration to apply for aid. The state is still in the process of identifying both mobile units and permanent physical sites where individuals can apply for assistance.

Kaehler recommended that as people apply for support and begin repairs on their homes, they make sure to document damages and the costs.

“If you have insurance, definitely work with them,” Kaehler advised. “Go with your provider and get that process started. Photographs, receipts. You can get repairs going, right? Get things dried out, drywall cut away, things of that nature.”

Applications can be started on DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Once residents are registered, Kaehler said FEMA hopes to do a site visit to homes within days after which a final determination on funding will be made.

Throughout the recovery period, Hoosiers are being warned to stay vigilant against scams.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office has already seen exorbitant pricing for things like tree removal. He advised against making down payments on contract work in case a scammer takes the money and runs.

“Protect yourself and protect other taxpayers by making sure you do your due diligence,” he said.

Residents who believe they have encountered a scammer or have become the victim of fraudulent behavior are encouraged to alert Rokita’s office at IndianaConsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

Rokita repeatedly emphasized that the speed of the disaster declaration seems to have been supported by President Donald Trump.

“I know the governor’s certainly had other governors and officials from other states call. They have called me as well, friends we know, and they can't believe how fast this was compared to what was happening sometimes in their own states,” he said.

Braun initially called for a major disaster declaration in 54 counties, with fewer than half of those counties ultimately approved.

“I think you could say, on the balance, [they] were the ones that probably had less damage per county,” Braun said. “That is why, to get into more detail on the counties less affected, we'll find out what that adds up to.”

FEMA officials say additional counties could be added as damage assessments continue.