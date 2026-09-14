Two Marion County judges face misconduct allegations

Disciplinary charges have been filed against two Marion County Superior Court judges.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed five disciplinary charges against Judge Jose Salinas and three charges against Judge Geoffrey Gaither.

The commission says Judge Salinas didn’t supervise staff properly, potentially leading to delayed releases, missing court orders, and criminal cases not being expunged.

Charges for Judge Gaither say he failed to both do parts of the job on time and to manage staff effectively. The commission says this caused case delays and incorrect case entries.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications is a seven-member organization that investigates judges accused of ethical misconduct.

These charges go to the Supreme Court, which has options ranging from dismissing the charges to issuing a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana. The judges may file an answer to charges but they are not required to.

The commission also admonished Vigo Superior Court Judge Matthew Sheehan, who apologized for an unreasonable delay in issuing a ruling.

Contact WFYI Digital Producer and Reporter Jeremy Reuben at jreuben@wfyi.org.