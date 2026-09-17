In Memoriam: Dr. Larry A. Brechner (1955–2026)

To know Larry Brechner was to know someone who believed, down to his bones, that art is not a luxury—it is the heartbeat of a community.

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Dr. Larry A. Brechner on September 3, 2026. Larry was a visionary artist, dedicated educator, philanthropist, former Board Chair for Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting, and the beloved co-host and producer of Art on the Air.

More than that, Larry was a steadfast champion for this region and the creative voices who call it home.

For more than four decades, Larry shaped the cultural landscape of Northwest Indiana from behind the camera lens, from the soundboard, from the auditorium booth, and from behind our microphones.

To thousands of students across Northwest Indiana, he was simply the mentor who showed them what was possible. During his tenure leading the Monbeck Auditorium in Highland and later as Auditorium Director for the School Town of Munster from 1998 to 2016, Larry didn’t just produce high school plays—he built a home for curiosity, craft, and self-expression. He directed and produced more than 60 shows with the Munster Theatre Company, teaching generations of young people the rigors of stagecraft and the discipline of storytelling. His tireless dedication earned him induction into the Indiana Thespian Hall of Fame in 2016.

For our listeners, Larry was a welcoming, inquisitive guide through the region’s galleries, studios, and stages. Through Art on the Air, he gave painters, poets, sculptors, and musicians what artists need most: a platform to be heard. He approached every conversation with genuine warmth, technical rigor, and a signature twinkle in his eye.

A true Renaissance soul, Larry was also an accomplished fine-art photographer, an educator at Calumet College of St. Joseph and Purdue University Northwest, a lifetime voting member of the Recording Academy (the Grammy Awards), a licensed commercial pilot, and a licensed amateur radio operator. Yet no matter how far his diverse passions took him, his heart remained anchored right here in the Region.

As Board Chair, Larry guided Lakeshore Public Media with a steady hand, deep principle, and an unwavering commitment to public service. He believed public media belongs to everyone—that independent journalism, local music, and local art strengthen our democracy and bind neighbors together.

Larry often worked where the audience rarely looks—up in the catwalks focusing a light, behind the glass adjusting a level, or in a boardroom quietly advocating for community access. But the illumination he brought to Northwest Indiana was unmistakable.

We extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s family, his friends, his colleagues, and the countless former students who carry his lessons forward.

Larry, thank you for sharing your light with all of us. You will be dearly missed, but your signal will never fade.

Honoring Larry’s Legacy

A celebration of Dr. Larry Brechner’s life will be announced by his family in the coming weeks.

In honor of Larry’s lifelong commitment to public media and community arts, memorial gifts can be directed to Lakeshore Public Media's matching grant opportunity through Legacy Foundation. This grant is for a new local production titled Lake County: Horizons and Roots. Local production was near and dear to Larry. By participating in the matching grant, every dollar you contribute results in $2 for Lakeshore. That also made Larry smile! Please help us carry forward the mission he championed so passionately.

Gifts by check should be made payable to Lakeshore Public Media and mailed directly to the grant administrator:

Legacy Foundation

Attn: Lakeshore Public Media Matching Grant

370 E. 84th Drive, Suite 100

Merrillville, IN 46410

(Please note “Lakeshore Public Media Matching Grant – In Memory of Larry Brechner” on the check memo line.)