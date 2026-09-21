2026 Voter Guide: Indiana's 5th Congressional District

Zak Cassel: Thank you for being with us, Representative.

Victoria Spartz: Thank you, thank you for having me.

Cassel: Please introduce yourself to voters: who are you, what's your background, and what are your top three policy priorities?

Spartz: Well, I represent 5th Congressional District for the great state of Indiana — Victoria Spartz — and I actually used to do finances accounting as a CPA, working in public accounting, variety of industries. Started my own businesses, including farming, actually drive a combine, a tractor not just for picture op. But I've been involved with a variety of industries.

Actually, you know, my first job was a floating bank teller [laughs] in one of the small banks in Hamilton County, and as most of you probably know, I grew up in Ukraine with Soviet Union, and 26 years ago, crossed the ocean young [laughs], adventurous, inspired by this great republic, and was concerned about things enough to become a politician. But now, I'll have to save the republic, and you guys hopefully help me too.

And the biggest issues probably I been working on, is really fixing our national debt. As a finance person, I understand the challenges and implications, which is makes me work on fixing healthcare, because it's the biggest driver of national debt. And trying to reform Congress.

Our institution is broken and not doing the job. As you can see, Congress has [inaudible]. I would really get depressed. So people understand that institution being abandoned job for decades now, so we have to fix it.

Cassel: Thank you. So, affordability is top of mind for many voters this year, but there is no single definition of what that word means. In Indiana, people have spoken out about the rising cost of living, including for housing, electric utility costs, gas and groceries. If you're elected to represent the 5th Congressional District for another term, how will you address rising costs of living and affordability for residents — and how would you define affordability?

Spartz: Well, listen. If you have seen, you can look at, you know, our salaries and what you can afford anymore, even 26 years ago, can you afford a house now? You cannot afford a house. Can you afford healthcare? You can't afford healthcare. Look at prices of food. I mean, everything became very unaffordable.

I think we do a lot of dishonest CPI [consumer price index] calculations, right? But in reality, you cannot afford to really live American dream, you cannot afford to own assets, and be part of middle class.

And I think if you look at that, in the last three decades, only 12% of people increase their net worth, and I think that is very alarming for the country, where people are getting on top are richer and richer and a lot more people have not opportunities becoming very destabilizing for the country, so we have to fix this.*

But it goes back to bad policies that didn't happen overnight, but driving a lot of inflations and a lot of, you know, high prices — hyperinflation of price. We have bad healthcare policies, you know, there is a, you know, price of healthcare — it's insane! It's insane. And that's also destroying the fiscal situation in, of, our federal government. That's pretty much most of our debt, it's all healthcare, we're not getting healthier.

So I said, I'm actually trying to do some things, even this Congress. Hopefully. And very difficult in an election year, but I tried to move price transparency on the floor in September. And unfortunately, both parties have not very good legislation, let me tell you. So I'm trying to fix it, and hopefully, we at least bring transparency so people understand what an atrocious situation we have, and let's start fixing healthcare, you know.

And then, what is really driving a lot of prices? If you look at it, it's bad energy policy. Bad energy policies, you know, where we're destroying domestic energy, you know, allow some adversaries to — you know, like Russia or Iran now — to manipulate markets, right?

If they have control of energy, they can have hybrid, asymmetrical warfare, and that's what they do and destabilize markets. So we need to have smart energy policies. We need to have smart manufacturing and mining policy.

When we lost manufacturing, mining to China, let's be honest, they're not our friends, and they can manipulate supply chain. We saw during Covid, when they control 90% of our, you know, drugs, manufacturing of just simple antibiotics, you know… That's a national security issue. They can choke supply chains, they can manipulate price, so we need to de-risk and diversify manufacturing.

Not necessarily maybe everything here, some stuff here, but you know, so we also need to look at, you know, our national debt — what's happening and how we can get it under control, because all of this driving a lot of inflation.

*Editor's note: The latest available data from the Federal Reserve board reports a 37% increase in Americans' net worth between 2019 to 2022 in its 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, and you can read NPR's reporting on that percentage here .

Cassel: The SAVE America Act would change federal election law to institute proof of citizenship and photo ID requirements. Supporters say the legislation would make the country's elections more secure, while critics say it would make it harder for certain eligible voters to participate in elections and create barriers for women and others. President Donald Trump has also taken actions to reduce staff at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Both agencies have a role in federal elections. I've reported on election security here in Indiana, and officials say that they are confident in our election security. What's your position on the SAVE America Act, and do you have any specific election policies you would pursue if you're re-elected to this position?

Spartz: Well, you now, actually, this is like — at least we could have passed voter ID, it's 80% issue. And it's interesting that it used to be not actually partisan issue. Actually, it's funny, when my appointment was in the Senate, it was me. I had legislation to make sure that we can audit elections — including for citizenship!

And Democrats supported me. And suddenly, we have voter ID laws, and now no one is supporting that. That's become very political issues, but I think, you know, some of this process is we need to make sure people have trust in elections.

We need to make sure that states, you know, doing a good job, and Indiana's doing better job than other state. Unfortunately, some other states don't take it seriously, but ultimately we don't have strong election system with strong control, with strong audits of what happened, and make sure that only legitimate people are voting, and there is, we're minimizing opportunities for fraud, you know — we will lose, you know, people trust, and if you don't have people trust and it comes in elections, that creates instability in the country.

So I think, you know, I'm actually trying to see, because unfortunately I do not know where we're going to land in this. I was hoping the Senate at least we can do ID, OK, you know, but it does — so we put some fiscal, you know, on reconciliation, some fiscal grants potentially for states to improve elections if states want to do.

And I'm thinking, OK, Indiana was actually one of the five states at the time was in the Senate, we have these post-election audits, including to make sure for accuracy of our [voter] rolls, and also the paper trail. And I've heard from some of the election administrators, actually, this year was the first year we were able to implement all of that.*

So I said, OK, let me try to do, maybe draft it at the federal level and maybe, you know, hopefully we can support it as a country.

So the rest of things, I'm actually working on the bill, maybe try to align it similar to what I've done in the state Senate, when I was what passed in the State of Indiana awhile ago.

*Editor's note: Spartz authored legislation to enable voluntary post-election audits in Indiana counties. It came into effect in 2020 with five counties . Not all counties have set up audit procedures, some may have implemented them for the first time this year. The state's program has conducted 45 post-election audits in 41 counties.

Cassel: So, as far as the SAVE America Act is concerned, as it's currently written, you want to see changes to it or do you want to see it passed as-is?

Spartz: I think, listen, you know, I think, you know, we can look at the implementation. I think we getting now closer to that, you know, I have to look at which deadline now, we like waiting now because implementations might need be a little bit give states more time to implement that, you know, but if Senate wants to do it — because we've been trying to pass it for awhile, so I need to see, it's not going to be implemented before this election, it's just not realistic right now, right, for the states, so we might need to give some a little more time for states to implement it.

But ultimately we need to improve integrity of elections — and trust, trust. People need to trust outcomes of elections. It's very important. But for people to trust, we need to mitigate opportunities for fraud and help better control so people understand that only legitimate people are able to vote.

Cassel: President Donald Trump has directed the federal government to increase immigration enforcement, and Indiana leaders have passed policies to increase coordination between the state and federal immigration enforcement. Americans are divided on the issue. A Harvard Kennedy School survey of more than 30,000 Americans in all 50 states found 37% approval for Trump's policies, with a 67-point gap between Republicans and Democrats, and 33% approval for ICE enforcement of immigration laws. Recent reporting has found issues in the Miami Correctional Facility, which holds immigrants for ICE, and there was a controversy in your district regarding an ICE office in Carmel. What do you think federal immigration policy should be, and what is your vision for how that should play out in a place like Indiana?

Spartz: Well listen, I think we need to have border security. I think we cannot have lawlessness on the streets, we cannot have lawlessness on the border, you know — we're a country of law. We need to have better immigration policy. Unfortunately, it's also become politicized.

I mean, we're a country of immigrants. I'm an immigrant myself, you know, but I want to make sure we know who's coming in the country, and make sure that we're not open borders. We have lots of criminals and terrorists around the world that try to harm Americans, and this is actually the federal government's job to try to do it.

It's make it much difficult when some states, for political reasons, do not want to cooperate with the federal government. As you know, we're not really set up to do a lot of on-the-ground law enforcement, so if you have mayors, you know, or states, some, you know, your sheriffs are not, you know, collaborating, with you, they're cooperating, so it makes harder the job for federal law enforcement.

And it seems like we used to be much more agreement — at least we disagree maybe on a lot of issues, but on public safety, at least on national security, we had much more agreement, and it became very political issue, so I think, we need to have some common sense on some of this policy. And maybe, look, what to do, how we can improve that you can have, you know, people that we want to bring country legally, that have a better way to come country legally.

You also need to make sure that you don't have this situation right now where we used — we had immigration opportunities for American dream. You know, now we have immigration to welfare, and we bring, sometimes, people here who come here legally have better benefits than people in our country, and we have some people struggling.

Listen, I have some of the richest and poorest communities in the State of Indiana in my district, so we have our own people struggle. And so we cannot have a situation that we don't have money to help our own people. You know, you cannot have open borders and welfare state, so we need to get our situation under control, but have better immigration policy.

But unfortunately, this issue became so political, no one will even have discussions. So maybe after the election we'll get some common sense, but President Trump at least tried to get border under control and then deal with some criminals, which just makes it very hard when you don't have people cooperating with you.

Cassel: In the past few years, we, there have been technological advancements that are reshaping American society, including here in Indiana. I'm speaking about artificial intelligence, of course. What role do you think A.I. and data centers should play in U.S. society, and how would that translate into your policies if re-elected to represent the 5th Congressional district?

Spartz: Listen, I think we need to, I think federal government, we never really look at the real framework on this. We tried on the Judiciary committee on a bipartisan basis, we tried to look how we could make sure that we have innovation, but also protect privacy and some of the data, and we have the big debate — I think over 30 hours in the Judiciary committee.

Republicans and Democrats one side, and Republicans — California Republicans and Democrats on the other side — and unfortunately, since Speaker Pelosi was from California, and Kevin McCarthy did prevail.

But I think we need to have a smart policy, you know, but we also need to make sure that we have a data generation. We cannot be adding data centers on the grid and not generate energy. We'll not just have problems, you know, with utility costs; we'll have a blackout.

So I think data centers should be paying, and also be transparent what benefit and value they bring to the people. Get people on board, you know. And if they don't do that, we shouldn't really let them just run wild. We need to push back on that, and I think that's something I haven't seen as much transparency.

That needs to happen way more on these issues. But I think it's also energy generation is a big issue for Indiana.

Cassel: Thank you so much, Representative.

Spartz: Thank you for having me.