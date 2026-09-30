Indianapolis Zoo working to restore accreditation

The Indianapolis Zoo is working to restore its accreditation. It announced on Sept. 28 that it lost national accreditation through the Association for Zoo and Aquariums , or AZA. That status renewal was set to start Oct. 1.

The AZA evaluates key areas including animal care, habitat quality, veterinarian services and safety, and professional staff training.

Zoo officials told media outlets in a statement: “The Zoo is partnering with AZA through their Pathways to Membership program which allows organizations to work directly with AZA on targeted improvements. AZA noted several achievements and positive steps for our Zoo. They also identified some longstanding organizational concerns around communication, internal consistency, and collaboration across all departments.”

The statement also said AZA will give the Zoo time to show improvement. It did not give the amount of time.

AZA accredits about 250 zoos across the world — a majority located in the U.S. Other accredited zoos in Indiana include the Fort Wayne Zoo, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Inc. in Evansville, and Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

Without the certification, the Indianapolis Zoo will be unable to participate in breeding and population programs for endangered species.

Endangered species housed at the Zoo include Red Pandas, Blue-Throated Macaws and Northern Spider and Egyptian Tortoises.

Last year in October, two tortoises were stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo and later found in Pendleton. Then in November, a chimpanzee escaped her enclosure , prompting a lockdown at the zoo. She was safely returned to her enclosure, no injuries were reported.

In March, Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Rob Schumaker announced he was stepping down from his role. The position has yet to be filled.

The Indianapolis Zoo is still accredited by the American Alliance of Museums .

The Zoo does not receive government support and relies on donors.