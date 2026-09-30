Voter registration closes Oct. 5. Make sure you're registered here

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.

In this year's election, voters will choose a congressional representative, a new Secretary of State, a statehouse representative, county leaders and school board leaders. They will also decide on two constitutional amendments and property-tax measures to fund schools.

Whether you vote in every election or this is your first time, you need to be sure you're registered.

How do I know if I'm registered?

You can check your registration status at indianavoters.in.gov . Click the blue "check voting status" box and enter your name, date of birth and county of registration.

If the site says you are registered, you can find your polling place or nearest voting center and update your address if needed.

If it says you are NOT registered and you have been registered and have not moved → THAT IS MOST LIKELY AN ERROR. WFYI called the Election Board and confirmed the search function can make mistakes.

If you think this is a mistake, the site provides a phone number for Voter Registration → 317-327-5040.

WFYI called that number and verified you can press 2 to be directed to a person who can manually look you up and verify your registration.

The site is run by the Indiana Secretary of State.

If I'm not registered to vote, how do I register?

You can register online, in person and by mail. Close to the registration deadline it is advised you register online or in person.

Online

You can register online at the same site, indianavoters.in.gov , where you can also find where to vote and read about election security.

Click the blue "Register to Vote" box and enter your name and driver's licence number or state issued ID. Your application will show online as pending until your information is verified, which is usually within a week. Physical registration cards are mailed within 30 days.

In person

First you need a paper registration form. You can get one online and print it. Or you can pick one up at public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches and your local county elections office and township trustees office.

YOU CAN ONLY SUBMIT THAT FORM AT YOUR COUNTY'S VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE.

For example, the Marion County Board of Voter Registration is in the City-County building, with other government offices. If you have questions, call your clerk's office.

By mail

Those registering this way are advised to mail their Indiana Voter Registration Application one week before the deadline. It needs to be received by Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

You can download the registration online in English and Spanish. Check to make sure the top right corner of the form says VRG-7 or VRG-11 — then you have the right form.

Mail your completed form to your local election office.

All online, in person and mail applications must be submitted by close of business at local registration offices, or midnight for online applications.

Click here learn if you are eligible to vote in Indiana .

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 6. In Marion County registered voters can vote at the City-County Building, weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satellite site early voting starts Oct. 24.

Find candidate information here .

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.