Ballard wants secretary of state office 'out of politics.' His opponents see a problem

The Independent running to be Indiana’s next secretary of state said he wants to see the office banned from endorsing other candidates or donating to a political party. Greg Ballard held a press conference at the statehouse Wednesday outlining his proposal to keep the office out of politics if he’s elected.

“I'm calling on the Indiana General Assembly to pass legislation to bar the Secretary of State, who is Indiana's chief elections officer, from endorsing, fundraising for, or donating to other candidates once in office,” he said.

The proposal outlined on Ballard’s website would ask for lawmakers to ban the secretary of state from fundraising or donating to a political party, making false or misleading statements about an election, or holding a leadership role in a political party.

The proposal would allow the secretary of state to campaign on their own behalf and register and vote for a party. The candidate could also attend political events so long as they are not a headliner.

Ballard called for other secretary of state candidates to make a similar promise to stay out of politics if elected.

But other candidates broadly felt Ballard’s pledge went too far, and some noted a “hole” in his plan.

Ballard has already announced plans to form his own party after election day — the Lincoln Party.

When asked if candidates under that party wouldn’t appear to be endorsed by him simply by being members of the party he created, Ballard said they wouldn’t.

“Everybody who runs for office has a party associated with them, so that will be there. But you're going to make the pledge,” he said. “I want you to make the pledge. In this particular office, you're out of politics forever.”

A spokesperson for Republican Candidate Max Engling claimed Ballard has previously said he would work to select candidates and is now saying he won’t.

“We’re confused by Mr. Ballard’s stances continuing to flip-flop,” the spokesperson said.

Campaign Manager for Democrat Beah Bayh, Jack Tormoehlen, said being elected should not mean having to give up participation in politics.

“We should take politics out of the administration of our elections,” he said. “We should not take away the right for one person to participate in the political process in the same way every other Hoosier can.”

Tormoehlen also highlighted Bayh’s pledge not to offer secretary of state contracts to any campaign donors.

Libertarian candidate Lauri Shillings noted that Ballard’s ban on party donations could exclude her from being a member of her party at all. Participation in the Libertarian Party requires a $25 membership fee that could be banned under Ballard’s proposal.

“I think he's setting the wrong standard,” Shillings said in a statement to WFYI. “Here's a stronger one: I'll recuse myself from any election matter involving a candidate I've endorsed or raised money for. A recount, a certification, or a dispute.”

Like Engling, Shillings also noted she saw a problem with Ballard starting a political party and hoping to stay out of politics.

“How does Mr. Ballard plan to fund and organize an entirely new political party, as well as recruit and vet candidates, without lifting a finger or participating in any way?” Shillings said. “So the pledge has a hole in it.”

When reached for comment, Ballard said it was “false” to allege he would be selecting candidates for the Lincoln Party.

“In fact, that's exactly what my commitment is all about: not endorsing, fundraising for, or donating to other candidates running for office if I am elected,” he said. “This is the same commitment I am urging all the candidates for this office to make. Sadly, it appears I am the only one willing to do so.”

To the issue of party membership, Ballard noted the law could be written to exclude things like party dues.

“This law would apply to endorsements and fundraising for other candidates, not personal activities,” his statement read.

WFYI will host a Secretary of State debate at 7:00 p.m. on October 7.