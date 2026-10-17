No Kings rally outside Indiana governor’s residence urges voters to turn out in November

More than 100 people gathered at the Indiana governor’s residence Saturday afternoon for the "No Kings: Vote Early" rally.

In Indianapolis, people stood on sidewalks and along the streets outside the official governor's residence at North Meridian and East 46th streets to hear speakers talk about the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 midterm election. Early voting is underway .

For some protesters, it was an opportunity to air their frustrations against the Trump administration.

Krystal Douglas traveled from Kokomo with a group called the Handmaids of Indiana. She started it with a friend about a year ago. She said she felt the urgency to do something.

“I feel like people need to be voting for their lives. Like their lives depend on it, because it does,” Douglas said.

Phil Kramer, of Carmel, said protesting felt worthwhile, but he was disappointed in what he described as a lack of young people at the rally..

“They need to get engaged. It’s not hopeless,” Kramer said. “We all need to pitch in together, young and old to change this situation.”

The Indianapolis rally was one of more than 3,000 marches and other events organized by a coalition of local and national groups, according to NPR .

The No Kings organization described the day as an effort to promote nonpartisan voter participation.

It also follows three earlier nationwide No Kings protests since President Donald Trump returned to office. Organizers have said they chose the name because they see his use of power as closer to a monarch's than an elected leader. Trump has rejected the comparison, NPR has reported.

It was unclear if Gov. Mike Braun was inside the residence. He also regularly stays at his home in Jasper. Braun, who is not up for re-election until 2028, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s policies, including immigration enforcement and energy.

Corey Dick, of Indianapolis, said attending the protest was the idea of his 16-year-old daughter Anna. He felt it was important to foster her interest in civic engagement.

“They see what’s going on,” he said. “If you’re not engaging yourself, and they’re not engaging, then you’re just saying what’s going on around you is ok to continue going on.”

Anna Dick said the protest was an opportunity to speak out for her LGBTQ friends, who she felt were under attack by state and federal policy changes. Since 2022, Indiana has passed policies restricting the lives of transgender people, including bans on gender-affirming care for minors.

“When me and my friends talk about [politics] a lot of the time, we talk about how we wish we could do something, like change our country for the better, so that’s why I’m out here,” she said.

For Indiana's midterm general election, every ballot will include races for secretary of state, comptroller, treasurer, a U.S. Representative and constitutional amendments.

Depending on where a voter lives, their ballot will list other races, including school board candidates, tax referendums and county sheriff.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barb Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org.