Braun, local leaders gather downtown to commemorate Veterans Day

Local leaders and a crowd of over 100 gathered at the Indiana War Memorial Wednesday morning to commemorate Veterans Day.

The event was organized by the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis and hosted by Ron Montague, who served in the U.S. Air Force and the Army Guard Reserve. He was inducted into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2025.

Gov. Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke at the event. Both talked about how service in the armed forces are part of their family histories.

Braun spoke about growing up with a father who served as a tail gunner in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

"That example taught me the importance of duty, sacrifice, and service to our country," Braun said. "Indiana's veterans have continued to put those values into action long after their active duty ends."

Hogsett said his grandfather served in the Army and his father was in the U.S. Navy.

Braun also touted the success of various veteran assistance programs, and reaffirmed the state's commitment to taking care of veterans year-round.

"Over the past year, Indiana has made meaningful progress in supporting our veterans," Braun said. "Veteran homelessness declines 18.7 percent, second largest percentage decrease among our states. Indiana's veteran unemployment rate was just 1.7 percent in 2025, half the national average."

Jeremy Reuben / WFYI An attendee watches as Ron Montague, who served in the U.S. Air Force and the Army Guard Reserve, speaks at a Veterans Day event in downtown Indianapolis Nov. 11, 2026.

The keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. Cathleen Eaken, who urged those attending to reach out to the veterans in their lives.

"We all know that our fellow service members need us, even when you exit service," Eaken said. "Call them, check on them, and make sure that they have the support they need. It will probably be good for your soul as well."

More than a dozen young people who chose to enlist in the armed forces stood in front of the War Memorial and took an oath of enlistment near the end of the service, dedicating themselves to support and defend the country.

This Veterans Day marks 106 years since the armistice that ended World War I was signed.