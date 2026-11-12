Robyn: Tiny Desk Concert

There is so much humanity within Robyn 's music — not just longing and heartbreak, but absurdity, the connections and contradictions that are all part of life's panoply. Her crystal-clear voice, honed over 30 years, sparkles in this Tiny Desk.

Every choice here is a tender one, down to the teardrop glued to her cheek. Every move is confident, yet comes from a place of vulnerability. Most of these arrangements play up the quiet desperation in her outsized songs, though on "Ever Again," Robyn pulls off a magic trick by inviting us into the conversation, opening a broken heart to defiant resilience. "Light Up," in particular, sounds revelatory, a glitchy synth banger reborn as a piano ballad. "I was looking at you like a mirror," she sings with a catch in her throat, like an old memory surfacing for a split second, as she builds to a moment of emotional release.

Robyn was 16 years old when "Show Me Love" appeared on her debut album, Robyn Is Here. "For me, this is where it all started, in a way," she tells the audience, understating the foundational impact the hit would have on late-'90s pop. Behind the Desk, its lite new jack swing slows to something more spacious and reflective, if no less flirtatious. She lets the music age with her.

If softness is the move throughout this set, "Sucker for Love" shakes loose the feels and revels in the sensuality that permeates this year's Sexistential. Her steely blue eyes dare us, and her, not to hold back from expressions of desire — to trust in the mess and find something real.

SET LIST

"Ever Again"

"Light Up"

"Show Me Love"

"Sucker for Love"

MUSICIANS

Robyn: vocals

Markus Jagerstedt: piano

Povel Olsson: keys, electronics

Janne Manninen: bass

Nils Törnqvist: drums

Taj Sapp: background vocals

Melody English: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Dora Levite, Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Copy Editor: Daoud Tyler-Ameen

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

VP, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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