Official Indiana voter turnout data is out after midterm election results were certified Nov. 17.

Over 110,000 more Hoosiers voted in 2026 compared to the last midterm election in 2022. Fewer people cast their vote on election day, though. Absentee voting, which includes early voting, was up by roughly 9% across the state.

That trend held up across many of Indiana’s 10 most populous counties. Of those, Hendricks County saw the largest increase in absentee voting, which went up 18%. Tippecanoe County saw a 6% increase in overall voter turnout, with a 13% increase in absentee voting.

The largest increase in voter turnout in the state's top 10 counties was seen in Marion County. Unlike other counties, more people there showed up to cast ballots on election day compared to the last midterm, despite a 7% increase in absentee voting.

Voters across Marion County submitted a total of 261,860 votes, an increase of 37,711 votes compared to the last midterm election. Voter turnout increased from 34.04% in 2022 to 40.89% in 2026.

The trend of increased voting held up in Hamilton County. Officials there saw about 20,000 more votes cast in 2026 than in the previous midterm. This boosted voter turnout from 48.12% in 2022 to 51.86% in 2026.

The 2026 midterm election saw large gains for Democrats across the country and in Indiana. Democrats gained two statewide offices and ended the Republican supermajority in the state legislature after gaining fifteen seats. Gov. Mike Braun said his administration’s focus on tackling affordability shielded the Indiana GOP from more severe losses .

According to data from NBC , the Indiana Secretary of State race saw voters across every county choosing Democrat at a higher rate than 2024.

Data from the New York Times supports that trend, showing virtually all kinds of Hoosiers supported Democratic candidates more in the midterms than in the 2024 election. Their analysis shows the biggest shift was seen among people aged 18-29, whose support for Democrats increased by 43%.