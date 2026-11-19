Indiana has hundreds of reported measles cases so far this year. In 2025, the state had a total of 10 cases. In 2024, only one case was reported.

A majority of the cases this year are in northeast Indiana in LaGrange, Adams and Allen counties according to the latest data from the Indiana Department of Health.

The state dashboard tracks cases updating numbers every week. Almost all people who have contracted the virus are unvaccinated.

To safely prevent mass spread of the virus, the population must have a vaccination rate of 95%. The Indiana Department of Health 2024-25 school year vaccine coverage data showed 90.9% had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The surge in cases across the country led to the The Pan American Health Organization announcing the U.S. lost its measles-elimination status it had since 2000.

Symptoms

The most recognizable symptom for measles is a full body rash with red spots. This develops about three to five days after becoming ill.

Early stages of the virus can resemble the flu with a fever and a cough.

Measles is highly contagious. Health officials recommend you stay home, isolate and contact your healthcare provider. For people unvaccinated, they should quarantine for at least 21 days from when they were first exposed.

Complications from having the measles virus include a weakened immune system to other contagious diseases, pneumonia, brain-swelling and death.

Prevention

Health officials urge anyone not vaccinated to talk with their health provider and get the shot if able.

If you suspect you have or have been exposed to the measles virus, getting an MMR shot within three days can provide some protection or lead to a milder case.

The vaccine is administered over two shots — the first dosage is typically given at about twelve-months of age. One shot gives a person roughly 93% protection against the virus, up to 97% with the second shot.

County health departments, hospitals and health clinics can administer the vaccine.