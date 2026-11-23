Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana will be a little cheaper this year. That’s according to the annual Indiana Farm Bureau survey that takes a look at meal prices year over year.

This year the estimated cost of feeding a gathering of ten people on Thanksgiving will cost $49.17. That’s down 8% from last year.

The survey is conducted the first week of November. Across the market, shoppers that took part in the annual analysis found cheaper prices for almost all the items on the list including pumpkin, cranberries and peas.

Todd Davis, chief economist with Indiana Farm Bureau said the biggest driver of cost reduction is the turkey.

“That's about 40% of the cost of the Thanksgiving meal, and that turkey price was down from last year, and so that really made the overall meal less expensive,” Davis said.

Indiana’s meal cost is 16% lower than the average U.S. cost. The state also raises the fourth most turkeys in the country, about twenty million a year. That proximity can play into reduced prices for people in the Midwest.

Davis says Indiana customers benefit from being close to agricultural production but the farmers’ share is only about $6.00.

“Farmers are always trying to be efficient, lower cost, but the farmer share is actually a minority share of the total cost of what's spent at the supermarket,” Davis said.

The only item that was more expensive this year was milk. Davis said that price, 11 cents more, may be influenced by the higher cost of refrigerated transportation.

Gas, energy, tariffs and lingering supply chain issues are all factors that play into overall grocery inflation across the county.

As the holiday nears, stores often offer deals and coupons on Thanksgiving Day staples. Davis said many stores will offer significant discounts especially on the big ticket item, the turkey.

“Look at the circulars before you head to the supermarket,” he said. “You just look around, do your homework, and make a list and, and go forth.”

Last year, Thanksgiving dinner averaged $53.62 for a family of ten. That price was up just slightly from 2024.