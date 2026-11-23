Performances at the Tiny Desk often reach dramatic heights, but rarely are we treated to that grandest of all music drama, opera, in our office space.

Will Liverman is an opera singer whose star continues to rise. The versatile, burgundy-voiced baritone sang two breakthrough leading roles recently in X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and Fire Shut Up in My Bones, both at New York's Metropolitan Opera. Liverman has also written an opera himself, a spin-off of Rossini 's The Barber of Seville, sporting touches of soul and funk, set in a Black barber shop in Chicago's South Side.

"I understand that some people don't really vibe with opera," he admits to an audience of NPR staffers. Liverman doesn't believe music needs to be boxed into tidy categories. "Music is all about storytelling, and a way to connect to emotions and the human experience."

And then he launches into a gorgeous aria from Tchaikovsky 's Eugene Onegin that offers a timeless scenario — a love rejected. Note how he caps the music with a lovely, long-held high note in falsetto.

But Liverman's musical tastes range far beyond his operatic career. He performs one of his own jazz-inspired songs, plus Fats Waller 's playful "Ain't Misbehavin'," and crowns the set with a rafter rattling "Ride On, King Jesus," a traditional spiritual.

There are so many stories to be told. And lucky for us, Will Liverman is here to sing them.

SET LIST

Fats Waller: "Ain't Misbehavin' "

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: "Onegin's aria" (from Act 1 of Eugene Onegin )

) Will Liverman / Lady Jess: "Good-night"

Trad.: "Ride On, King Jesus"

MUSICIANS

Will Liverman, vocals, piano

Donald Lee: piano

Lady Jess: violin

Lizzie Steiner: harp

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Mitra I. Arthur

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Lexy Beale

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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