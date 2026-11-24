The Peace Learning Center at Eagle Creek Park has worked for nearly 30 years to teach young people conflict resolution skills.

Starting this year, the center is partnering with Indianapolis Public Schools to bring every fourth grader in the district to the center to learn more social-emotional skills.

This partnership with the school district is not new for the center, it has served IPS students since it was created in 1997. But with its 30-year anniversary coming up, the center hopes to restart the initiative to reach every IPS fourth grader.

Tim Nation, the executive director of the Peace Learning Center, said over the years the center has gone to schools to bring the lessons into the classroom.

“It's about not only having these direct experiences, but also empowering others to help educate on our curriculum,” Nation said. “At the base of what we do is helping people have peace with themselves, peace with others, and peace with the world around them.”

Students from William McKinley School 39 visited the center just a few days before Thanksgiving to learn about emotional regulation, team-building and conflict resolution skills.

The activities included acting out emotions in a listening circle and building their own “time machine” to practice team problem-solving. Students also got to go on a hike in Eagle Creek, something that Nation says is a vital experience for some students.

“They look at the water and they say, ‘Is that the ocean?’ or they go out in the woods for a hike that we take them on, and they say, 'I've never walked in the woods before,’ and so, just those experiences open their minds to bigger possibilities,” Nation said.

The program works with fourth graders because that is when interpersonal skills really start to develop, and conflicts among students tend to arise, but they are old enough to understand the emotional concepts, Nation said.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said she’s heard from teachers about how social media and other technology use has played a big role in the decline of mental health for young kids and has c ontributed to the rise in youth gun violence in the city.

“There are just some things kids say online or on a device that they actually wouldn't say to someone in person and, so we have to be able to manage through those things,” Johnson said.

Johnson also pointed to the success seen at Harshman Middle School where the Peace Learning Center has taught students how to be peer mediators and resolve in school issues themselves. Johnson said out-of-school suspensions fell by about 90% at the school since the program started.